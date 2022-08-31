Instagram is testing ways to make the popular social media platform more user-friendly.

Instagram is now letting users have more control over what appears on their feed by marking what they don’t want to see.

The first tool lets users mark multiple posts on their Explore Page as “not interested,” which automatically removes the post.

The second tool lets users stop seeing suggested content with certain words and phrases by adding them to a list on their account.

This comes after some users expressed frustrations over changes which, they say, make the platform too similar to TikTok.

Big names like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner slammed Instagram for trying to mimic its competitor by favoring its reels feature over photographs.