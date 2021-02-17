Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Video Game News
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Newsletters
Top Stories
Ex-Texas mayor says he resigned before telling residents without power to ‘fend for themselves’
‘We cannot make it mandatory yet’: Thousands of U.S. service members decline COVID-19 vaccine
17-year-old arrested after teen fatally shot in Anaheim apartment: Police
Wednesday forecast: Average temps and sunny skies
Video
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
California eases pandemic restrictions as COVID-19 rates decline, but vaccines remain in short supply
Video
Top Stories
LAUSD proposes COVID-19 vaccine site for county school workers at SoFi Stadium as it launches effort in Echo Park
Video
Top Stories
L.A. elementary schools can finally reopen, but it will be a complicated and uneven return to class
Video
COVID-19 bill would give scientists expanded ability to spot virus mutations
‘We have a lot of questions’: Some coronavirus patients report long-term health issues
Video
Fauci pushes prediction of U.S. vaccination ‘open season’ to late May or June
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Contests
Food
California Cooking
LA Unscripted
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
KTLA’s ‘Perseverance: Mission to Mars… Race to the Red Planet’ – Episode Six
Video
Top Stories
‘Access Hollywood’ host Kit Hoover on her new segment that celebrates people making a difference
Video
Integrative wellness doctor, Dr. Taz Bhatia on the warning signs of a heart attack
Video
Diversity & inclusion strategist Dr. Tana M. Session on the history of Black natural hair
Video
Emmy award-winning actress Kim Delaney on the Lifetime true-crime movie ‘The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice’
Video
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
Contests
News tips
About
News team
LA Unscripted
Community
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Integrative wellness doctor, Dr. Taz Bhatia on the warning signs of a heart attack
Morning News
by:
Pablo Chacon Jr.
Posted:
Feb 17, 2021 / 10:34 AM PST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2021 / 10:34 AM PST
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on February 17, 2021.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Popular
Conservative talk show radio host Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Video
Teachers, grocery store employees among essential workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in L.A. County starting March 1
Video
Britain’s 99-year-old Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, admitted to hospital
Newsom: Substantial number of CA counties could see some COVID-19 restrictions relaxed next week
Video
California eases pandemic restrictions as COVID-19 rates decline, but vaccines remain in short supply
Video
Ousted from KROQ, ‘Kevin & Bean’ host lands new gig at rival SoCal radio station KLOS
This new app automatically invests $1 of stock in the companies you do business with
Video
Latest News
Ex-Texas mayor says he resigned before telling residents without power to ‘fend for themselves’
‘We cannot make it mandatory yet’: Thousands of U.S. service members decline COVID-19 vaccine
17-year-old arrested after teen fatally shot in Anaheim apartment: Police
Wednesday forecast: Average temps and sunny skies
Video
Executioners who put 13 federal inmates to death offered sanitized accounts
Drivers with long commutes may be exposed to carcinogens, study says
Video
More News