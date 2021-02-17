Integrative wellness doctor, Dr. Taz Bhatia on the warning signs of a heart attack

Episode Six— From Liftoff to LandingNASA’s Perseverance rover blasted off to The Red Planet last summer, on a long cruise across the cosmos. But a lot can happen, between liftoff and landing. In this episode, JPL Engineers show us why it’s been a busy 7 months, and how they’re preparing to enter the Martian atmosphere, amid the ongoing pandemic here on Earth.

