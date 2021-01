Internationally renowned vocal coach Denise Woods joined us live to tell us all about her new book The Power of Voice – A Guide to Making Yourself Heard. Woods is Hollywood’s beloved vocal coach to big names like Halle Berry, Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Will Smith, Common, and many others. For more info on Denise and the book, you can visit her website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 27, 2021.