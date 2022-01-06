Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli on her new food competition series ‘Alex vs. America’

Iron Chef and Food Network host Alex Guarnaschelli joined us live with details on her new food competition series on “Alex vs. America.”

In this new competition series, 15 brave chefs from across the U.S. will take their best shot at beating Alex for the ultimate culinary triumph.

“Alex vs. America” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on Food Network. It also streams on Discovery+

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 6, 2022.