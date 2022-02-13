J.R. Jackson offers his Super Bowl LVI prediction

CBS sports radio host J.R. Jackson offers his Super Bowl LVI spread prediction and weighs in on the strengths of each team as the L.A. Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson hosts the JR SportBrief show weeknights and can be found on the Audacy app and JRSportBrief.com.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Feb. 13, 2022.

