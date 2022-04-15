Today is Jackie Robinson Day, where it was 75 years ago on this day when Jackie Robinson made his major league debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking major league baseball’s color barrier and becoming the first black major league player in the modern era.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts joined us live with details on how the team is honoring the Dodger legend and civil rights icon at tonight’s game.

Every year on April 15, all MLB teams don the No. 42 on the back of their jersey to honor Jackie, but this year’s number will be colored in Dodger blue on all jerseys across the league.

Tickets are still available for tonight’s game at Dodger Stadium. The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive a Jackie Robinson No. 42 jersey. First pitch is at 7:10 in the evening.

For more information, visit Dodgers.com/promotions.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 15, 2022.