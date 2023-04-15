InterPride, the organization behind WorldPride events, is celebrating 40 years of global impact with the inaugural InterPride Global Gala. The April 29th event will be hosted by Emmy Award-winner Jai Rodriguez with special appearances by Deborah Cox and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum CoCo Montrese. Rodriguez joined KTLA to preview the Hollywood gathering and offered an update on season two of “Uncoupled,” which was cancelled by Netflix and saved by Showtime. For tickets and details on the InterPride Global Gala, visit interpride.net/gala.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 15, 2023.