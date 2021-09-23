James Bond vehicle exhibit coming to the Petersen Automotive Museum

Gayle Anderson previewed the new Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition “Bond in Motion,” the largest official Bond vehicle exhibit in the United States, which opens Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

The “Bond in Motion” exhibit offers visitors a rare up-close experience with the most iconic vehicles associated with the world’s most famous secret agent, 007. The exhibit celebrates the 60th anniversary of the 007 films since Dr. No was released in 1962.

“Bond in Motion”

The Official Collection of Original James Bond Vehicles

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323-964-6331

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 23, 2021.