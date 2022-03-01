Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt LeBlanc help kick off Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Make March Matter

Morning News

by: , Leila Shalhoub

Posted: / Updated:

Megan Henderson joined us live from CHLA to kick off March Matter.

Visit Make March Matter’s website for more information, businesses participating and how you can donate.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News