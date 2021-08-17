Janie and Jack team up with Zhuri Nova James for Disney princess fashion collection

Lifestyle expert Nicole Young joined us live with adorable fashions from the Disney Princess Collection by Janie and Jack inspired by Cinderella, Ariel, Tiana and Belle.

The brand has teamed up with Lebron James’ daughter Zhuri Nova James and to kick off the campaign they are asking kids across the country to share their own acts of kindness and courage using the hashtag #UltimatePrincessCelebration.

The collection is available at select Janie and Jack stores and on their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 17, 2021.