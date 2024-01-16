Gayle Anderson reports January is National Blood Donor Month, celebrated each year since 1970 to honor those who give the gift of life and encourage more blood and platelet donations during a historically difficult time to meet the blood needs of patients.

The American Red Cross, the nation’s largest blood supplier, is facing an emergency blood shortage as it experiences the lowest number of people giving blood in the last 20 years. Blood and platelet donations are needed now to help alleviate the shortage and ensure lifesaving medical procedures proceed without delay. According to the American Red Cross, “a person needs lifesaving blood every two seconds in this country — and its availability can be the difference between life and death, however, blood is only available thanks to the generosity of those who roll up a sleeve to donate.”

During the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the American Red Cross has fallen by about 40%. When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations – such as the nearly 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations the Red Cross experienced between Christmas and New Year’s Day alone – can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion.

Additional challenges lie ahead as winter weather and seasonal respiratory illnesses like the flu and COVID-19 may affect future donor turnout compounding the dire blood supply situation that the nation currently faces.

To encourage the public to donate, the American Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals to kick off 2024 with a blood or platelet donation. Those who give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.

Blood Donation Eligibility: A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

To find a location near you, go to the website: RedCrossBlood.org/Give.html/Find-Drive.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

In Southern California, the Battle of the Badges is underway. Local fire, law enforcement and military personnel are teaming up with the American Red Cross to encourage the community to give blood at the 18th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive now through March 31, 2024. Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition among first responders to see who can recruit the most blood donors from their communities. Everyone who donates blood during the campaign will also receive a commemorative Battle of the Badges T-shirt, while supplies last.

We can help support first responders and their efforts by donating during this annual lifesaving event. Make an appointment today by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and enter sponsor code “BOB24.”

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle, Threads, and Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 16, 2023.