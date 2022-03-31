Jeff Consoletti, CEO of JJLA and producer of the WeHo Pride celebration, joined us live with a preview of the “WeHo Pride Parade” and “OUTLOUD” music fest lineup.

OUTLOUD is a raising voices music festival and it returns to kick off WEHO Pride, the city of West Hollywood’s first self produced inaugural pride celebration.

WeHo Pride and OUTLOUD take place from June 3 to June 5 and will feature a mix of ticketed and free programs celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Visit the event’s website for more information and tickets.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 31, 2022.