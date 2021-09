Glee Actress Jenna Ushkowitz and founder of Adopt Together Hank Fortener talk about the upcoming “Baby Ball” in hopes of helping more families fundraise for their adoptions. Jenna, who is an adoptee from Korea, has been a longtime supporter of the organization and is co-hosting the gala.

For tickets and more information on the organization, click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 30, 2021.