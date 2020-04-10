Jessica Holmes and Levi celebrate Easter with coconut nests

Jessica and Levi are getting us ready for Easter with coconut nests that are super easy to make and only require a few ingredients. You can watch California Cooking on Saturday at 8p and Sunday at 5:30a and 3p. You can also follow the show on Instagram @KTLACaliforniaCooking. For the recipe, see the details below.



Coconut Nests for Easter

Ingredients:

6oz sweetened shredded coconut

3 egg whites

Easter candy of your choice – Jessica used jelly beans and candy coated chocolate eggs

Instructions:

Whisk egg whites in a bowl until they get frothy Add egg white froth to shredded coconut and mix Spray your mini muffin tin with cooking spray Fill each hole of the muffin tin with shredded coconut then take your thumb and make a dent in each one Bake in oven at 300 degrees for about 25 minutes until the coconut nests are golden Let cool Remove and fill with jelly beans, candy coated chocolate eggs or candy of your choice Happy Easter!