Jessica Holmes and Levi celebrate Easter with coconut nests

Jessica and Levi are getting us ready for Easter with coconut nests that are super easy to make and only require a few ingredients. You can watch California Cooking on Saturday at 8p and Sunday at 5:30a and 3p. You can also follow the show on Instagram @KTLACaliforniaCooking. For the recipe, see the details below.
Coconut Nests for Easter
Ingredients:
6oz sweetened shredded coconut
3 egg whites
Easter candy of your choice – Jessica used jelly beans and candy coated chocolate eggs
Instructions:
- Whisk egg whites in a bowl until they get frothy
- Add egg white froth to shredded coconut and mix
- Spray your mini muffin tin with cooking spray
- Fill each hole of the muffin tin with shredded coconut then take your thumb and make a dent in each one
- Bake in oven at 300 degrees for about 25 minutes until the coconut nests are golden
- Let cool
- Remove and fill with jelly beans, candy coated chocolate eggs or candy of your choice
- Happy Easter!