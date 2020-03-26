Jessica Holmes and Levi make rainbow spaghetti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rainbow Spaghetti

Ingredients:

- Food Coloring - whatever colors you have available (grocery stores sell it in a 4 pack)

- Box of spaghetti

- 2 tablespoons butter

- Salt

- 1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Cook box of spaghetti according to instructions on package Add 2 tbsp spoons of water to mixing bowls (one for every color) Add 5 drops of the food coloring to each bowl. Jessica did red, combined red and yellow for orange, green, blue and combined blue and red for purple Once the spaghetti is cooked, drain then add portion of pasta to each bowl so the pasta changes color. Serve in a big platter or bowl with all the different colors of pasta Add butter, parmesan and a sprinkle of salt Enjoy!

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 26, 2020.