Today was Jessica Holmes’ last day before she welcomes her second baby with her husband Arie and in KTLA fashion, we gave her a fun send-off with two competitive games.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 29, 2022.
by: Leila Shalhoub, Jessica Holmes
Posted:
Updated:
by: Leila Shalhoub, Jessica Holmes
Posted:
Updated:
Today was Jessica Holmes’ last day before she welcomes her second baby with her husband Arie and in KTLA fashion, we gave her a fun send-off with two competitive games.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 29, 2022.