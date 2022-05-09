KTLA’s Jessica Holmes announced her new baby boy is finally home after a stay in the hospital.

After being born on May 3, the little one was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit and hooked up to machines to help him with his breathing.

On Mother’s Day, Jessica was able to bring her baby home to meet his big brother.

“Best gift I could have received,” Jessica wrote on Instagram.

Jessica also revealed her new baby boy’s name: Theo David Solomon

Sam Rubin reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 9, 2022.