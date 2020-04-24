Jessica has the ultimate Zoom date with Martha Stewart. Jessica got the scoop on what Martha’s been up to during quarantine, the show she’s binge watching, how you can decorate like Martha, her new show on Food Network and more. For more information on everything Martha Stewart, you can go to MarthaStewart.com or follow her on Instagram @MarthaStewart. For more info on everything Martha discussed during the zoom date, you can click on the links below.
– Martha and Marley Spoon
– Martha Stewart Wine Co.
– Martha’s New Furniture Collection on Wayfair
– Martha’s New Food Network Show “Bakeaway Camp”
Jessica Holmes’ Zoom date with Martha Stewart
