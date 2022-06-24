Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson joined us live to discuss the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.
For more information on Jessica, you can follow her on Twitter.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 24, 2022.
by: Leila Shalhoub, Kobe Siy
Posted:
Updated:
by: Leila Shalhoub, Kobe Siy
Posted:
Updated:
Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson joined us live to discuss the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.
For more information on Jessica, you can follow her on Twitter.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 24, 2022.