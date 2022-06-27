On social media, Jessie James Decker appears to have the perfect life. But she wants you to know there’s more than meets the eye.

Days ago she opened up on Instagram about the struggles she’d been facing the last few years.

“My fans know me very well and I think they knew something was bothering me,” she explained. “I felt like I wanted to get something off my chest, address the elephant in the room that I’m just like anyone else that goes through struggles.”

“I’ve been a confident person, I’ve been tough, I’ve been strong, I’ve been through a lot, but I feel like it got to a place where I wasn’t being as authentic anymore because I felt like I was trying to cover up some of the things that I was going through,” she said. “I think in this day and age it’s getting better to be able to be vulnerable and open and I feel so much better for it.”

Her statement also touched on the struggles of being taken seriously as country singer while tending to her other businesses. Decker said she sometimes gets pushback from others in the industry claiming she’s not taking singing seriously because it’s not her main focus.

“I kind of carved my own path and I’ve done things quite differently than a lot of your traditional artists,” she explained.

Decker hoped by being vulnerable she inspired others to do the same and be more vocal when they’re going through tough times. In the meantime, her post has garnered positive feedback from fans that have validated the reason why she posted it in the first place.

Since the release of her first album in 2009, Decker has accumulated more than 100 million on-demand streams with upwards of 5 million fans across social media platforms.

The “Should Have Known Better” singer is performing at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on August 25.

For tickets and information head to jessiejamesdecker.com.