Food blogger John Kanell joined us live to share delicious recipes from his new cookbook “Preppy Kitchen: Recipes for Seasonal Dishes and Simple Pleasures.”

For more information on John, visit his blog or follow him on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

John is currently on a book tour and will be at The Grove’s Barnes & Nobles on Oct. 11. Click here for more information and to purchase your ticket.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 10, 2022.