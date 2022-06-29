The cast of the Netflix hit “Stranger Things” sits down with Olivia de Bertoli. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, May 31, 2022.

“Stranger Things” fans getting ready for part two of the penultimate season are in for a treat.

Netflix and Scener announced a star-studded virtual watch party that is set to take place Thursday night. Big names like David Harbour, Brett Gelman, Joseph Quinn, and Jamie Campbell Bower are taking part and will be available for a virtual Q&A.

The Q&A takes place at 11:30 p.m. PST and is followed by the virtual screenings of Episodes 408 at 12:00 a.m. PST and 409 at 1:15 a.m. PST in a custom theater. The party will also include real-time reactions from some of the stars on camera. Fans can also connect over live chat messenger while streaming both episodes over synchronized playback.

The event is free and easy to join.

Just download Scener’s Google Chrome extension for desktop or laptop viewing. Those in the U.S. can also use Scener’s new mobile app to automatically sync their TVs to watch on the big screen. RSVP here to join the event here: strangerthings4.scener.com.