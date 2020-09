The Director of Communications for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation Jocelyn Cohen joined us live to tell us all about Steptember and how you can join the challenge and raise money for Cerebral Palsy research. To join the challenge, click here and use the code KTLA20 to register for FREE!

To support the Early Morning Team – Megan, Chris, Henry and Ginger – click here and search “Early Birds”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 8, 2020.