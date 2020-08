Journalist and author Lesley M.M. Blume joined us live to discuss her new book, “Fallout: The Hiroshima Cover-up and the Reporter Who Revealed It to the World.” Her new book reveals the secret propaganda about the atomic bombings in Japan. For more information on Lesley and to purchase her book, visit her website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 4, 2020.