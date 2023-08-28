KTLA 5’s Gayle Anderson got the chance to preview the “Legends: Hollywood & Royalty Auctions” by Julien’s Auctions.

From Sept. 6 through Sept. 8, visitors can view more than 1,400 iconic and fascinating items synonymous with Hollywood’s greatest legends and the world’s most famous cultural figures of all time.

Among the rare treasures available at auction are items representing movies like “Harry Potter,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Alien,” “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and “Princess Diana”.

To view the items before the auction and bid online now, click here.

The details for the auction can be found below:

Turner Classic Movies & Julien’s Auctions

Legends: Hollywood & Royalty

Sept. 6 through Sept. 8

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 836-1818

JuliensAuctions.com

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 She can also be reached by email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle, Threads, and Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 28, 2023.