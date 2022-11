The Ness co-founder Aly Giampolo explains the benefits of low-impact trampoline exercises that deliver a high-intensity workout. Trampoline workouts like those offered by The Ness can burn 300-600 calories in a session without joint strain and help with lymphatic drainage, balance and pelvic core strength.

