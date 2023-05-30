Gayle Anderson reported how warmer summer weather is coming, so we need to learn what we should and what we should not be planting. She also reported about several interesting fun and free classes available in June at the Armstrong Garden Centers.

Free In-Store Class: Plumeria 101

Saturday, June 3, 2023

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at select stores

Kids Class: Flying, Crawling, and Wiggly Bugs: Friendly Garden Critters

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Noon to 1 p.m. at select stores

Pretty Pollinator Paradise: DIY Butterfly Garden

Saturday, June 17th, 2023

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at select stores

Kids Class: California Native Wildflowers & Wildflower Seed Lollipop M&T

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Noon to 1 p.m. at select stores kids

Kids Class: The Captivating World of Carnivorous Plants Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Noon to 1 p.m. at select stores

Register for all Armstrong classes at ArmstrongGarden.com.

Gayle Anderson was live at the Armstrong Garden Centers store in Pasadena.:

Armstrong Garden Centers

352 East Glenarm Street

Pasadena, CA 91106

(626) 799-7139

ArmstrongGarden.com

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle and Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 30, 2023.