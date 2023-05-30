Gayle Anderson reported how warmer summer weather is coming, so we need to learn what we should and what we should not be planting. She also reported about several interesting fun and free classes available in June at the Armstrong Garden Centers.
Free In-Store Class: Plumeria 101
Saturday, June 3, 2023
9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at select stores
Kids Class: Flying, Crawling, and Wiggly Bugs: Friendly Garden Critters
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Noon to 1 p.m. at select stores
Pretty Pollinator Paradise: DIY Butterfly Garden
Saturday, June 17th, 2023
9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at select stores
Kids Class: California Native Wildflowers & Wildflower Seed Lollipop M&T
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Noon to 1 p.m. at select stores kids
Kids Class: The Captivating World of Carnivorous Plants Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Noon to 1 p.m. at select stores
Register for all Armstrong classes at ArmstrongGarden.com.
Gayle Anderson was live at the Armstrong Garden Centers store in Pasadena.:
Armstrong Garden Centers
352 East Glenarm Street
Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 799-7139
ArmstrongGarden.com
Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 30, 2023.