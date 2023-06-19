The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection at SoFi Stadium is an important location to learn about Juneteenth. Described as ”our country’s second Independence Day”, by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture, it has long been celebrated in the African American community, although this monumental event remains largely unknown to most Americans.

The Encyclopedia Britannica explains, in 1863, during the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared more than three million slaves living in the Confederate states to be free. More than two years would pass, however, before the news reached African Americans living in Texas. It was not until Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, that the state’s residents finally learned that slavery had been abolished. The former slaves immediately began to celebrate with prayer, feasting, song, and dance.

The Kinsey Collection illustrates that history and more with newly added pieces of fine art and historical artifacts that celebrate the untold stories of African American brilliance. The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection is the inspired work of Bernard and Shirley Kinsey, and their son Khalil, and is considered one of the largest and most comprehensive of its kind. Curated by Khalil Kinsey and historian Larry Earl, the exhibition focuses on the lives, and accomplishments from the 16th century through the years of slavery and emancipation to the civil rights movement and modern-day.

Experience more than 100,000 square feet of masterful works of art, sculptures, photographs, rare books, and letters on display for a limited time. Please note that photography is strictly prohibited.

For ticket information visit, SofiStadium.com/Kinsey

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323 460 5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle or Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 19, 2023.