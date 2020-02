Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Megan Telles reports from the second day of the Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market during its stop at Pomona Fairplex. For more information and touring locations, visit JunkintheTrunkVintageMarket.com.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, February 23, 2020.