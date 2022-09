Jennifer Serrano and Veronica Vasquez are the wife-and-wife duo and co-founders behind the successful lifestyle brand JZD.

They both joined us live via Skype to discuss their company and the exciting new collaboration with Target for Hispanic Heritage Month.

For more information on their brand and products, visit shopJZD.com.

And to shop the exclusive Target collection, you can visit your local Target or shop online at Target.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 29, 2022.