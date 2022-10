Frankie Lola & Friends rescue founder Lisa Chiarelli and Pack Potential head trainer and founder Hannah Fensterstock introduce Kacey Montoya to three adoptable dogs. Graham is a 1-year-old American Bulldog/Boxer mix, Marmaduke is a 1-year-old Mastiff/Shepherd mix and Wilder is a 4-month-old Shepherd/Lab mix all available for adoption through FrankieLolaandFriends.com.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Oct. 16, 2022.