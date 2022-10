Kacey’s Cause: 4 Paws highlights three adoptable pups from Tails to the Wind rescue. Tiny Tim is an 11-month-old Chihuahua Pug mix, Joey is a year-and-half old mixed breed and Bam Bam is a one-year-old French bulldog.

Visit TailstotheWind.org for adoption details.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Oct. 30, 2022.