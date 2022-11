Flo Rudoff and Rickie Tice of Samson’s Sanctuary introduced 6-month-old lab/terrier mix Sweeney, who is available for adoption.

Samson’s Sanctuary has adoption events every Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tailwaggers in Larchmont Village. For details and more adoptable pets, visit samsonssanctuary.org.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Nov. 6, 2022.