Nini Garabetian and Jennifer Sperber of Tails to the Wind Rescue introduce Kacey to three medium-sized adoptable dogs: Bella, a 6 ½-year-old female Basset Hound, Redford, a 6-month-old Irish Setter/poodle mix, and Teddy, a 10-month-old Wheaten terrier/poodle mix.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Dec. 11, 2022.