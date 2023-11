Lauren Lyster and Pedro Rivera get a preview of an upcoming self-defense class led by karate Olympian Sakura Kokumai. Media company Togethxr and event curator By Way of Us have teamed up to host an empowering event for women to learn the art of self-defense. The KTLA team got a taste of the Nov. 19 training session and learned the power of going low.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Nov. 12, 2023.