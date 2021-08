“The L Word” stars, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey became great friends when filing the original version of the show. The two joined us to chat about the reboot’s second season and their podcast called “Pants.”

“The L Word Generation Q” season 2 is currently streaming on Showtime.

Their podcast “Pants” is available here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 27, 2021.