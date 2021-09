Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt says husband Chris Pratt is the best dad to their 1- year-old daughter Lyla. She is partnering with Evivo – probiotic to resolve NGD Newborn Gut Deficiency (NGD) which can be the underlying cause of many issues that newborns experience.

She also has a weekly Instagram live series called ” Before, During & After (BDA) Baby.”

For more information follow Katherine on her Instagram page here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 22, 2021.