Filmmaker and animal advocate Katie Cleary joined us live with a preview of her new documentary “Why on Earth.”

The highly praised film “takes an in-depth look into our current condition as a people; uncovering many issues that are affecting our natural world and the animals who inhabit it.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 29, 2022.