Keeping your family safe as COVID restrictions lighten up with pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann

Pediatrician, Best-Selling author and founder of Calabasas Pediatric Wellness Center Dr. Tanya Altmann will join us live to talk about how to keep your families safe as COVID restrictions lighten up. She will talk about everything from the new CDC guidelines for schools, safety tips when it comes to sports, vacations, and the latest update on the vaccine for kids. For more information on Dr. Altmann you can go to DrTanya.com or CalabasasPedsWellness.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 22, 2021.