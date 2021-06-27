Keeping your pets safe during Fourth of July festivities, fireworks

With fireworks set to light up the sky this 4th of July weekend, the loud sounds may cause stress and anxiety on your pets.

KTLA’s Erin Myers joined Wild at Heart Horse Rescue in Lancaster to get some advice for folks on how to keep pets safe and secure during the upcoming holiday weekend.

Summer thunderstorms and other loud noises can be very upsetting to your furry friends, but this is especially true at this time as individuals set off fireworks.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 27, 2021.