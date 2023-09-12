Gayle Anderson reports we have an opportunity to see the first ever museum exhibition in Los Angeles of pop artist Keith Haring’s expansive body of work.
“Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody”
The Broad
221 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 232-6200
TheBroad.org
Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 12, 2023.