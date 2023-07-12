Kelley Blue Book has released its list of the 12 Best Family Cars of 2023. The list includes vehicles capable of towing and, for the first time, an electric vehicle.

KBB considered factors such as safety, “roominess” and functionality, and also weighed often-overlooked aspects such as predicted resale value and historical reliability.

To review the complete list, check out the Kelley Blue Book website.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 12, 2023.

