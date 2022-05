We’re kicking off grilling season with Spark Grills. The head of brand and communications for Spark Grills Chris Neel joined us live to tell us all about their high-tech grills that marry the convenience of gas with the flavor of charcoal.

To learn more about Spark Grills, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 23, 2022.