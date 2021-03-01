Kicking off Make March Matter with CHLA

The Assistant Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Jillian Green joined us to talk about the 6th Annual Make March Matter. Make March Matter rallies business and the community to raise funds and awareness for children’s health and to support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. More than 90 businesses across Southern California are participating in Make March Matter to raise $1 million or more during the month of March to help build healthier futures for children. For more info, you can go to Make March Matter or follow them on social media @MakeMarchMatter

Shake Shack will donate 25% of sales from all orders through the app and online, when guests input the code “CHLA25” at checkout on Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2. For more info, you can go to Shake Shack.

