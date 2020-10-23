Kidizenship, inspiring and rewarding the rising tide of youth leadership

Writing and journalism professor at Vanderbuilt University, author of The Fate of Food and founder of Kidizenship, Amanda Little joined us live to tell us all about Kidizenship. Kidizenship is a non-partisan, non-profit media platform for tweens and teens that reaches beyond the classroom, merging civics education with creative self-expression and community action. For more information on Kidizenship and their series of contests, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @KidizenshipUSA
