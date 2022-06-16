People are still talking about Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress at the Met Gala — but not for reasons the reality star may have hoped for.

Scott Fortner, owner of one of world’s largest private collection of the late-starlet, claimed the dress was damaged following its appearance at the prestigious event. “So much for keeping ‘the integrity of the dress and the preservation,'” he wrote on Instagram. “Ripley’s Believe It or Not, was it worth it?”

Fortner posted various photos from different angles and lighting showing the dress before and after the 2022 Met Ball. In one zoomed-in photo, he shows where some of the crystals are missing and how some were “left hanging by a thread.” He called the damage “significant.”

The photos were sent to Fortner were from Chad Michael Christian Morrisette on June 12, when he saw the dress displayed at Ripley’s Hollywood location.

When Kardashian donned the iconic gown for the Met Ball in May, Ripley’s released a statement that said, “with input from garment conservationists, appraisers, archivists, and insurance, both the Ripley’s and Kim knew they could make the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity happen. Agreeing that the garment’s condition was top priority, it was agreed that no alterations were to be made to the dress.”

In this May 19, 1962 photo provided by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, actress Marilyn Monroe wears the iconic gown that she wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden.(Cecil Stoughton/White House Photographs, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum via AP)

The Skims owner only wore the dress for the gala’s red carpet, then immediately changed into a replica for the remainder of the event. She’s the only one, besides Monroe, to ever wear the ensemble. She received backlash for not only wearing the archival piece but also touting that she lost 16 pounds in just weeks to fit into it in the first place.

Monroe wore the multi-million dollar ensemble on May 19, 1962 to sing then-President John F. Kennedy a breathy version of “Happy Birthday” at his Madison Square Garden birthday celebration.

So far, neither Kardashian nor Ripley’s have addressed the damage in the photos Fortner has posted.