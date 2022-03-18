The Knott’s Boysenberry Festival is back. The annual food-inspired event returns today that celebrates the park’s name and historic roots, specifically highlighting the little berry that started it all, the boysenberry.

The event will feature an array of tasty dishes from savory foods to boysenberry specialty desserts and drinks that are only found at the festival for a limited time.

In addition to the many food offerings, the festival will also include rides, live music and stage shows, local crafters, and fun activities for all guests to enjoy.

The festival will occur daily starting today until April 24.

Visit their website for event and ticket information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 18, 2022.