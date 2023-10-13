Jasmine Simpkins took a trip to Knott’s Berry Farm and gave a preview as it transforms into Knott’s Spooky and Scary Farm through the end of Oct.

Knott’s Spooky Farm takes place during the day for light Halloween fun, but once night falls, the park turns into Knott’s Scary Farm, where your fears are put to the test.

In celebration of Knott’s Scary Farm’s 50th anniversary, they have some new frightful and delightful mazes to get lost in.

For tickets and more information, you can visit Knotts.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 13, 2023.