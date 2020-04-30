Kona Ice Ventura delivering shaved ice to neighborhoods with their Kurbside Kona

The franchise co-owner for Kona Ice Ventura County joined us live to talk about the smiles they’re delivering to local neighborhoods with their Kurbside Kona. Before the pandemic, most of Kona Ice’s business came from private events and youth sports. They have pivoted during this time and their trucks are delivering delicious tropical shaved ice to cities all around the county. For more info on how you can bring the truck to your neighborhood, you can visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 30, 2020.