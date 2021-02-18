KTLA 5 Visionaries celebrates Black History Month with ESPN Analyst & LA Sparks player Chiney Ogwumike

Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone joined us live to tell us all about his new pop-up - The Pie Room by Gwen. The Pie Room by Gwen offers sweet and savory pies, puddings, and tarts.

The Pie Room by Gwen is located at 212 S. Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills. The Pie Room is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm. The menu can be found on the Instagram account @thepieroombygwen and they can take pre-orders by phone at (310) 859-3418.